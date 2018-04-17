Armenian opposition leader: Armenian citizens do not have PM named Serzh Sargsyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serzh Sargsyan is not Armenian citizens' Prime Minister, MP Nikol Pashinyan said during the rally at Republic Square, news.am reports.

According to him, Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinee Khanjian wrote an open letter to remind that many years ago Serzh Sargsyan told her that Armenian people were like sheep.

"You and I, a few years back, once had an exchange. Under political duress perhaps, you mentioned at the time that Armenian people were like sheep! I responded to you, very perturbed by your metaphor, that if that's the case then they need a good Shepherd," Arsinee Khanjian noted.

"The reason is quite different. He is mainly communicating with RPA faction members. And this very flock of sheep elected Serzh Sargsyan as a Prime Minister of Armenia. I guess many people will say today that nothing has changed, and Serzh Sargsyan is again the first person of the state, "Pashinyan said. "But I can assure that everything has changed. Today, Serzh Sargsyan does not have people, he does not have people to govern. The citizen of the Republic of Armenia does not have a PM named Serzh Sargsyan ".

News.Az

News.Az