Armenian opposition leader: Armenian citizens do not have PM named Serzh Sargsyan
Serzh Sargsyan is not Armenian citizens' Prime Minister, MP Nikol Pashinyan said during the rally at Republic Square, news.am reports.
According to him, Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinee Khanjian wrote an open letter to remind that many years ago Serzh Sargsyan told her that Armenian people were like sheep.
"You and I, a few years back, once had an exchange. Under political duress perhaps, you mentioned at the time that Armenian people were like sheep! I responded to you, very perturbed by your metaphor, that if that's the case then they need a good Shepherd," Arsinee Khanjian noted.
"The reason is quite different. He is mainly communicating with RPA faction members. And this very flock of sheep elected Serzh Sargsyan as a Prime Minister of Armenia. I guess many people will say today that nothing has changed, and Serzh Sargsyan is again the first person of the state, "Pashinyan said. "But I can assure that everything has changed. Today, Serzh Sargsyan does not have people, he does not have people to govern. The citizen of the Republic of Armenia does not have a PM named Serzh Sargsyan ".
News.Az