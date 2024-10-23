Armenian parliament endorses regulation of delimitation commissions with Azerbaijan

The Armenian Parliament on Wednesday approved the regulation on joint activities of border delimitation commissions with Azerbaijan.

The regulation was approved with 67 votes in favor, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.Notably, there were no abstentions or opposing votes; however, opposition factions Armenia and I Have Honor chose not to participate in the discussions or the vote.Sargis Khandanyan, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, criticized the opposition's decision to abstain, describing it as an evasion of responsibility. He remarked, "The opposition consistently avoids taking responsible decisions, preferring to abstain from voting, even if it means voting against."On August 30 this year, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed the regulation on the joint activities of border delimitation commissions. “According to the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, and the Commission on the delimitation of the state border and border security issues between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, signed on April 19, 2024, the work on agreeing on the Regulation regarding the joint activities of the Commissions has been completed,” the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia said in a statement.“The Regulation concerning the joint activities of the Commissions was duly signed on August 30, 2024. Currently, both the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia have begun to carry out internal state procedures,” it added.

