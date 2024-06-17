Armenian parliamentary meeting disrupted due to absence of Pashinyan’s faction

+ ↺ − 16 px

A planned meeting of Armenia’s National Assembly was disrupted due to the refusal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s “Civil Contract” faction to attend, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The opposition planned to issue an appeal calling for the resignation of the government.“34 deputies are registered, there is no quorum,” said Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan. He added that the meeting will continue if the required number of votes is collected within 4 hours. In the parliament, consisting of 107 deputies, Pashinyan’s faction has 71 mandates.

