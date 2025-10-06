Armenian player faces 10-game ban for racial abuse in Russian Premier League

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eduard Spertsyan, captain of Krasnodar FC and a member of the Armenian national team, could face a 10-game suspension after allegedly racially abusing Akhmat defender Usman Ndonga during a Russian Premier League match in Krasnodar, News.Az reports.

Following the alleged insult, 26-year-old Ndonga struck Spertsyan and was shown a red card by the referee.

After the match, Spertsyan denied the allegations, stating that he did not insult Ndonga and disagreed with claims of racial abuse.

Despite his denial, the 25-year-old midfielder is expected to be suspended by the Russian Football Federation for racism.

The game ended with a 2-0 victory for Krasnodar.

News.Az