Armenian PM Pashinyan again tests positive for COVID-19

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has again tested positive for COVID-19.

“My COVID test is again positive,” Pashinyan said on social media. “I will work with some limitations until my recovery,” News.Az reports, citing Armenian media. Earlier on Wednesday, Pashinyan said he had tested negative this morning after testing positive a few days earlier. He said he would skip the upcoming CIS summit in Russia.

