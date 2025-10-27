Armenia ready to facilitate truck transit between Türkiye and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that Armenia is prepared to facilitate the transit of trucks from Türkiye to Azerbaijan and back through Armenian territory along the Margara–Yeghegnadzor–Sisian–Goris route, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“If a truck from Türkiye arrives at the Margara checkpoint to travel to Azerbaijan, we can allow it right now. Our roads in Goris and Kordidzor are in good condition,” Pashinyan said during discussions on the 2026 Armenian state budget bill at a joint session of parliament.

He added, “As you know, we have certain infrastructure in Kordidzor, which we can maintain, including for traffic in the opposite direction. In other words, if an Azerbaijani truck arrives at Kordidzor to travel to Türkiye, we can facilitate that right now.”

The Armenian prime minister described the move as reciprocal. “Just as Azerbaijan lifted transit restrictions for us, we are lifting transit restrictions as well,” he said, emphasizing that peace between the two countries is now a reality following the initialing of a peace agreement in Washington on August 8.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on October 21 that Azerbaijan had removed all restrictions on the transit of goods through its territory to Armenia. “I want to note that Azerbaijan has removed all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia. The first such transit was the transport of Kazakh wheat to Armenia. I believe this is also a good indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is no longer just on paper but has practical expression,” Aliyev said at a joint press conference with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

Following this, Pashinyan’s press secretary, Nazeli Bagdasaryan, stated that Armenia welcomes the Azerbaijani president’s announcement. Meanwhile, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan noted that the first batch of wheat from Kazakhstan will soon arrive in Armenia via Azerbaijani territory.

News.Az