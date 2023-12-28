Armenian PM sees return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands as threat to national security - Azerbaijani FM

Armenia’s prime minister considers the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands to be a threat to Armenia’s national security, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

FM Bayramov made the remarks while responding to a question from a News.Az correspondent about Western Azerbaijan at today’s press conference on the results of 2023.

The top diplomat said that Western Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from the territory of present-day Armenia hope to return to their ancestral lands.

“However, Armenia’s position on this matter is regrettable and surprising. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan considers the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands to be a threat to Armenia’s national security. This approach is incompatible with Armenia’s position on the peace treaty,” he added.

News.Az