Armenian PM spoke about Zangezur corridor

Armenia and Azerbaijan have once again recognized each other's territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of their borders in Washington, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in parliament, News.az reports citing Armenpress.

According to him, the TRIPP project is the subject of bilateral discussions between Armenia and the United States.

However, Pashinyan did not rule out that due to objective and subjective circumstances, this name (Zangezur corridor) has become so popular in Azerbaijan that Azerbaijan can call any infrastructure passing through its territory, including the infrastructure that should be connected to the "Trump Road", by any name.

