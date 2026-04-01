Landmine explosion in Azerbaijan leaves one injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara district has left one person injured near the Sugovushan settlement.

The incident occurred on April 1 in an area along the former line of contact that has not yet been fully cleared of mines, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

Authorities said the victim, identified as 43-year-old local resident Mahir Abdulla oghlu Maharramov, sustained injuries to his right leg after an anti-personnel mine detonated.

He was taken to the Tartar District Central Hospital for treatment. His condition has not been publicly detailed.

An investigation into the incident is underway by the Tartar District Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials once again urged the public to strictly follow mine safety warnings, avoid entering unfamiliar or unmarked areas, and stay away from fenced-off zones that may still contain unexploded ordnance.

Mine contamination remains a serious concern in areas affected by past conflict, with clearance operations still ongoing in several districts.

News.Az