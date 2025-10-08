Armenian PM to embark on 2-day working visit to Brussels

Armenian PM to embark on 2-day working visit to Brussels

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be on a working visit to Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the Belgian capital, the Armenian premier will attend the second edition of the Global Gateway Forum, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Meetings with foreign colleagues are also planned as part of this visit.

News.Az