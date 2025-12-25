Armenian PM welcomes Erdogan’s normalization remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement that symbolic steps toward normalizing relations with Armenia would be taken in early 2026.

Speaking at a press briefing following a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Pashinyan referred to Erdogan’s remarks while responding to a question from Armenpress about whether negotiations with the Turkish side are ongoing and what steps could be expected, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“I welcome this readiness,” Pashinyan said. “Within the framework of our bilateral dialogue, the moment has already come when symbolic and even non-symbolic, broader and more concrete steps should be taken, and I hope that they will be taken.”

