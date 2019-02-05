Armenian population continues to decline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s resident population declined by 7,600 people to 2, 965,100 people as of January 1, 2019, as opposed to January 1, 2018, according to the latest numbe

The NSC attributed the drop in resident population to the excess of the negative migration balance, which was 18,500 people, over the natural population growth, which was 10,900 people. At the same time, the negative migration balance for the year decreased from 13,400 to 7,600 people, while the natural increase grew from 10,600 to 10,900 people, ARKA reported.

In 2018, the number of children born in the country decreased by 3.1% to 36,502. At the same time, the number of deaths decreased by 5.5% to 25,645.

