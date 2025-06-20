Armenian prime minister arrives in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday arrived in Turkiye, his spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan has said.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Berris Ekinci welcomed the Armenian PM at the Istanbul international airport, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

During the working visit, Pashinyan will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday evening.

Before that, he will have a meeting with members of the Armenian community of Istanbul.

