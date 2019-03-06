Yandex metrika counter

Armenian provocation prevented in Estonia

Armenian provocation prevented in Estonia

Books and maps distorting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity were displayed at an exhibition organized at the Estonian National Library by the Armenian embassy

Representatives of the Estonian National Library removed the books and maps from the exhibition thanks to the efforts of the Azerbaijani Embassy, diaspora organizations and Azerbaijanis studying in this country.

What’s interesting is that books by Azerbaijani and Turkish authors that expose the so-called “Armenain genocide” are among the materials replaced by the removed oned.

