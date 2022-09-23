Yandex metrika counter

Armenian radical group tries to attack Azerbaijan Cultural Center in France

  • Incident
  • Share
Armenian radical group tries to attack Azerbaijan Cultural Center in France

The Armenian radical group "Nor Seround" tried to attack the cultural center of the Azerbaijani embassy in France, News.az reports.

The goal was to prevent the holding of a conference on the destruction of the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in Armenia, organized by the National Commission of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, our country's embassy in France and the Permanent Mission to UNESCO.

The Armenians threw paint on the building of the cultural center, and as a result of the intervention of the police, the provocateurs were removed from the scene.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      