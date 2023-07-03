Armenian residents of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh pass freely through Lachin checkpoint (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan once again created conditions for the unhinged passage of Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh through the Lachin border checkpoint, News.Az reports.

After passing the documents check, an unhindered passage was provided for the Armenian residents.

The Armenian side has repeatedly made false accusations of an alleged "humanitarian crisis" affecting Armenians residing in Karabakh, particularly after provocations that led to the severe injury of an Azerbaijani soldier at the Lachin checkpoint and the closure of the crossing point by the official decision of Baku.

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan earlier said that in order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00, the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

News.Az