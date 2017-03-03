Armenian soldiers injured at military position

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several Armenian soldiers were injured while performing engineering work at a military position, and as a result of the explosion of an explosive device on Feb.28, APA reports citing Armenian news – news.am.

They sustained shrapnel injuries, and were rushed to the Defense Ministry's Central Clinical Military Hospital in Yerevan.

The servicemen Narek Grigoryan, Perch Gabrielyan and Erik Sahakyan are in critical condition.

