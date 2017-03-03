Yandex metrika counter

Armenian soldiers injured at military position

Several Armenian soldiers were injured while performing engineering work at a military position, and as a result of the explosion of an explosive device on Feb.28, APA reports citing Armenian news – news.am.

They sustained shrapnel injuries, and were rushed to the Defense Ministry's Central Clinical Military Hospital in Yerevan.

The servicemen Narek Grigoryan, Perch Gabrielyan and Erik Sahakyan are in critical condition.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

