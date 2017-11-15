Armenian students storm streets to protest changes to conscription laws

+ ↺ − 16 px

Changes in Armenia’s military conscription laws have resulted in large-scale protests among students in the country, Armenian media reports.

Armenia’s parliament passed a law Nov. 15 significantly altering the practice of allowing young men to defer their mandatory two years of military service if they enter university. The law requires young men who want to delay military service to sign an agreement with the Defense Ministry promising to join the army upon finishing their studies. After graduating, they will be required to serve for three years in a location and under conditions determined by the Defense Ministry.

After the parliament voted to pass the law, students took to the Baghramyan Avenue, to the building of the parliament. There was a clash between the protesters and law enforcement officers.

News.Az

