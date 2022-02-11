Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 11, from 08:50 to 09:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region, with no reason, using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Zeylik settlement of the Kalbajar region, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Friday, News.Az reports.

As a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, the opposing side was suppressed, the ministry noted.

There are no losses among the military personnel and equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, and the Azerbaijan Army controls the operational situation.

News.Az