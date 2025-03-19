Armenian troops continue firing at Azerbaijani army's positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces continue to open fire at the Azerbaijani army's positions in various directions.

"From 22:20 on March 18 to 01:40 on March 19, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Zod and Yukhari Shorja settlements of Basarkechar region, Bazarchay settlement of Garakilsa region using small arms once again periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions," Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a press release, News.Az reports.

In recent days, Armenian troops have been targeting the Azerbaijani army's positions with periodic attacks.

News.Az