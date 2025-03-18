Armenian troops continue to fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces continue to open fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions.

“On March 18, at about 08:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Istisu settlement of Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a press release, News.Az reports.

In early Tuesday, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan announced that the Azerbaijani Army’s positions were targeted by Armenian troops in periodic attacks.

News.Az