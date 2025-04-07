Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in various directions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces intensively fired at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in various directions in the last 24 hours, according to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

“From the evening of April 6 to 04:30 on April 7, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions stationed in the directions of Gorus, Garakilsa, Basarkechar, Keshishkand, Tovuzgala and Chambarak regions using small arms periodically subjected the Azerbaijan Army positions to intense fire,” the Defense Ministry said in a press release, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions, the ministry stated.

News.Az