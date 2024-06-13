Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces have opened fire at Azerbaijani army positions in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

According to the ministry, on June 12, from 10:05 a.m. to 5:50 p.m., the Armenian armed forces opened fire several times at Azerbaijani army positions in Havush village in Sharur District, Nurgut village in Ordubab District and Guney Gishlag village in Shahbuz District in Nakhchivan.The Azerbaijani army took immediate retaliatory measures, the ministry said.

News.Az