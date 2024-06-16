Armenian troops once again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani army’s positions in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

On June 16, at 00:50, Armenian troops, stationed in Bardzruni settlement in Yegheqnadzor district, fire at the Azerbaijani army’s positions in Shada settlement of Shahbuz district, in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a statement, News.Az reports.The Azerbaijani army took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry stated.

