Azerbaijan discloses names of other perpetrators of Meshali massacre

The identities of the Armenian war crimes, who together with Vagif Khachatryan, killed 25, wounded 14, and evicted 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village, in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district, in December 1991, have been revealed, News.Az reports.

These persons who were residents of the village of Badara in the Khojaly district include Ernest Sarkisyan, Armais Sarkisyan, Benik Gasparian, Khoren Abramyan, Armen Avanesyan, Vova Sarkisyan, Gariy Khachaturyan, Nikolay Khachaturyan, Armen Abramyan, Eduard Abramyan, Zina Abramyan, Vakhid Abramyan, Karen Oganyan, Naorik Oganyan, Gurgen Gasparian, Valeriy Gasparian, Albert Davidyan, Samvel Saakyan, Asatur Osipyan, Karl Khachatryan, Eduard Israelyan, Artur Avakyan, Surik Sarkisyan, Verdi Allahverdiyan, Vilen Verdiyan, and other persons whose identities are unknown to the investigation.

These persons were involved in the activities of a criminal organization that consisted of armed military formations not provided for by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan. These formations were created by Armenian nationalists who resided in the Karabakh economic region and people who arrived from Armenia.

In pursuit of these criminal activities, Vagif Khachatryan, along with the aforementioned members of illegal armed military formations, actively engaged in inciting national hatred and hostility between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples, humiliation of the national dignity of Azerbaijanis, restriction of their rights based on their national identity, and carrying out actions aimed at asserting Armenian dominance.

Starting from the summer of 1988, Azerbaijanis who went from Meshali village to cities like Aghdam and Khankendi were systematically subjected to attacks, beatings, insults with indecent language, death threats, destruction of their property, and other actions aimed at their physical destruction by the aforementioned illegal military formations.

War criminal Vagif Khachatryan was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

Vagif Khachatryan is charged under Article 103 (genocide) and Article 107 (Deportation or forced exile of population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A criminal group with the participation of Vagif Khachatryan as part of armed formations, not provided for by the legislation of Azerbaijan, comprising of the Armenian nationalists living in the Karabakh economic region, as well as arrived from the Republic of Armenia, committed genocide against the local Azerbaijani population in the village of Meshali, Khojaly district on December 22, 1991 ( on the territory of the former Asgaran district). As a result of these crimes of genocide, persecution, expulsion, armed conflicts committed against the Azerbaijani population in violation of international humanitarian law, a total of 27 people were intentionally killed, 21 people received injuries of varying degrees of severity, two villagers were taken hostage, 340 people out of 81 family households were expelled from their places of permanent residence to other territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, resulting in material damage of total amount of 13,568,060 manats to the village residents, and 130,800 manats to the state.

News.Az