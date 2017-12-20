Armenians conduct illegal research in the Azykh cave

+ ↺ − 16 px

The illegal "research" of Armenians in Karabakh, especially in the Azykh cave, conducted over the past years has once again demonstrated the need for a scientific analysis of this parking lot of the Paleolithic period and the artifacts found there and bringing them to a broad scientific community.

Oxu.Az with reference to Trend that the due statement came from the vice-president of the Academy Isa Habibbeyli while speaking at a meeting of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

According to him, next year will be 50 years since the discovery of the remains of the lower jawbone of the Azykhantrope in the Azykh cave by archaeologist Mamedali Huseynov in 1968. Habibbayli said that as a result of the study it was confirmed that the age of the azykhanthropus is 400 million years and the Guruchay culture, which entered into scientific circulation, took its well-deserved place in science.

The academician said that the artifacts found in recent years in Mingachevir and Gabala regions confirmed the wide distribution area of ​​the Guruchay culture and the relevance of these studies in the modern era.

News.Az

News.Az