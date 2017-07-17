Armenians shoot each other in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

In one of the units of the Armenian army, located in occupied Karabakh, a gunfight occured between servicemen, as a result of which the officer and conscripted soldiers were injured.

Oxu.Az referring to the Armenian media that the cause of the incident was the refusal of the soldier to perform engineering work to strengthen the positions of military security in one of the defensive posts.

According to the initial information, the commander of one of the mouths of the mountain rifle regiment stationed in the settlement of Madaghiz, senior lieutenant Vahe Grigoryan in a state of intoxication forced the soldier to dig his own grave under the threat of using weapons.

Unable to withstand bullying, the soldier took out the gun and fired at the officer. As a result of shooting V.Grigoryan was seriously wounded in the neck. After the deed, he tried to commit suicide shooting himelf.

Arriving at the scene of the incident, the servicemen immediately rendered the first medical aid to the wounded. Both servicemen were taken to the hospital in Aghdere (or Mardakert, as it is called by the Armenians).

News.Az

