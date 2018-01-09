Armenians violate ceasefire 118 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 118 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Paravakar village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Kokhanebi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Goyali, Zamanly villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, the press service for the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reports.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

