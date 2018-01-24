Armenians violate ceasefire 120 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 120 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Mazam, Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam village and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az