Armenians violate ceasefire 126 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

According to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, Armenian armed forces, located in Berkaber, Vazashen villages of Ijevan region, in Dovekh village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Goyali village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Nemirli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Saryjaly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az