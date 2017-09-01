Armenians violate ceasefire 126 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 126 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

The press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) reported that Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber, Paravakar villages and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region, in Kamarli, Gizilhajili villages of Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Munjuglu, Garalar villages of Tovuz region, Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Garagashly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

