Armenians violate ceasefire again

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 118 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and 82 milimeter mortars (5 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, and Aygepar villages of Berd region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located on nameless hills, Gushchu Ayrim, Kemerli, Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages of Qazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu and Alibeyli villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Tartar region, Garagashli, Yusifjanli, Marzili, Javahirli, Sarijali, Bash Garvend villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gorgan, Horadiz and Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located in nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

