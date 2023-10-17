Armenia's accusations against Azerbaijan and Türkiye regarding "blockade" contradict reality - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's accusations against Azerbaijan and Türkiye regarding the "blockade" contradict reality, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

The statement was made in response to what Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech in the European Parliament.

"Armenia’s self-isolation from regional projects due to military aggression and territorial claims is well-known. Moreover, it seems that Armenia is not willing to avert this even following Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories. Armenia is well-aware that it has an obligation for organizing unhindered movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions, while guaranteeing security in this direction. Armenia has also an obligation to ensure the construction of new transport communications connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," said the ministry.

"Unfortunately, on another occasion, this country is missing the opportunity. The agreement on the construction of a road and railway, which will connect Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, once again shows that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan is constantly making a positive contribution to the development of transport corridors in the region using alternative routes," said the ministry.

News.Az