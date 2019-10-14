Armenia's Aragatsotn Province resident dies after injection
- 14 Oct 2019 21:31
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 142443
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/armenias-aragatsotn-province-resident-dies-after-injection Copied
A man, 62, has died after getting an injection in Armenia's Aragatsotn Province.
Police and investigators found out that the deceased is a resident of Shenavan village in Aragatsotn Province.
It was also found out that a nurse from the medical ambulatory of the village had injected this man Centrexion Asteria at his home, but this had caused a reaction and he had died.
A forensic medical examination has been ordered, News.am reported.
News.Az