Armenia's Aragatsotn Province resident dies after injection

A man, 62, has died after getting an injection in Armenia's Aragatsotn Province.

Police and investigators found out that the deceased is a resident of Shenavan village in Aragatsotn Province.

It was also found out that a nurse from the medical ambulatory of the village had injected this man Centrexion Asteria at his home, but this had caused a reaction and he had died.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered, News.am reported.

News.Az 

