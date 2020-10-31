Armenia's attempts to involve third parties in Karabakh conflict will remain unsuccessful - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Attempts by Armenia to involve third parties in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will remain unsuccessful, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

In her words, lately, the Armenian side has begun to spread falsified videos and fake news more and more widely. One of these provocative "news" is that Azerbaijan is allegedly using phosphorus munitions.

"Armenia's goal for spreading such disinformation, killing the civilian population is very clear. Armenia is not interested in resolving the conflict peacefully. This is obvious. Its main goal is to involve a third party in the conflict. Azerbaijan has repeatedly brought to the attention of the international community that our country does not have any claims on the territory of another state. Today, Azerbaijan, on its sovereign territory, is taking measures of self-defense against the armed forces of Armenia, which are illegally on our lands. Today, Azerbaijan is taking steps to restore its territorial integrity," Abdullayeva said.

She noted that Azerbaijan has friendly relations with neighboring countries.

"We recognize and respect the territorial integrity of other countries, and we demand the same from them," Abdullayeva added.

News.Az

News.Az