Armenia’s “blockade” claims are groundless, Azerbaijani FM tells German counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock discussed the situation in the region and the Baku-Yerevan normalization process in a phone call on Friday, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

FM Bayramov informed his counterpart in detail about the situation in the region. He emphasized that Armenia’s claims on the "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" are groundless and are a part of the political manipulations of this country.

He underlined that Armenia’s and its puppet regime’s refusal for the synchronous use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road and Lachin road for the transportation of goods proposed by Azerbaijan proves the falsity of the allegations about the humanitarian situation.

The minister added that Armenia's provocative steps hindering the efforts to establish peace and security in the region in the post-conflict period, including statements in support of the self-proclaimed regime in the Azerbaijani territories and maintaining armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, are a source of threats.

During the phone conversation, Baerbock was also informed about Armenia's military provocations and landmine threats.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az