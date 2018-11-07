Armenia’s destructive position main obstacle in Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has met with a delegation headed by Toivo Klaar, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus, on Nov. 7.

During the meeting, at which the views on the current situation on the front line were exchanged, Hasanov once again stressed that Armenia is occupying 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan.

Hasanov added that the negotiation process remains ineffective.

The minister emphasized that Armenia's destructive position is the main obstacle in achieving progress in settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In turn, Klaar stressed the importance of the speedy and peaceful settlement of the conflict to ensure stability in the South Caucasus region and added that the EU supports further negotiations.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

