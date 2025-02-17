Armenia’s full list of weapons sent to former separatist regime in Karabakh revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the criminal court case of Ruben Vardanyan, a full list of weapons and equipment transferred by Armenia to the former separatist regime in Karabakh was presented.

At today's session in the Baku Court Complex, episodes of the indictment concerning the mining of occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and the torture of hostages and Azerbaijani prisoners were announced, News.Az reports citing local media.

It was noted that the Armenian state, through Ruben Vardanyan and others, armed the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" and its illegal armed formations, which it had created in the sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan that it had previously occupied and which operated under its control, with a total of 160 various types of armored combat vehicles, 16,805,903 various types of firearms, their component parts and ammunition, 230 various types of mortars, 137 various types of anti-tank weapons, 162 various types of artillery guns, 3 ground radar systems and other types of military-technical property, 41,522 various types of hand grenades, as well as the Pole-21 Radio Jamming Complex used to divert aircraft and other equipment from their targets, and the Repellent-1 electronic warfare complex used to suppress navigation and telemetry signals.

News.Az