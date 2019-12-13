Armenia's National Security Service reveals manufacturing and sale of fake drugs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) said today it has revealed the manufacturing and sale of fake drugs, ARKA reports.

It said in a statement that acting on data it had handed over to the Health and Labor Inspectorate, an administrative proceeding was instituted on September 18. As part of it the employees of the inspectorate inspected a Yerevan-based privately-owned pharmacy, revealing fake Fluconazole-Asteria medicine, which was sent to one of the laboratories under the Ministry of Health for analysis.



According to the conclusion, the discovered medicine did not meet the requirements stipulated by the Law on Medicines. NSS said it has opened a criminal case.

