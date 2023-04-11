Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan seriously threaten regional peace and security - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has released information about the next military provocations of Armenia, News.az reports.

"According to the information provided by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on April 11, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region.

As a result of the provocation committed by the opposing side, the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen became Shehids and were wounded

The fact that such provocations by Armenia took place against the background of serious calls for negotiations on a peace agreement by the international community shows that Armenia is not interested in the peace process. Such military provocations of Armenia are accompanied by politically provocative actions and statements.

Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan, violating the norms and principles of international law, not only violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan but also seriously threaten regional peace and security.

These actions of Armenia should be rejected and condemned by the international community in a serious manner.

In order to prevent provocations of Armenia, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan are taking and will continue to take all necessary measures.

We declare once again that the responsibility for the provocations caused by Armenia falls entirely on Armenia," reads the information.

News.Az