Armenia's report on alleged shooting down of Azerbaijan's fighter jet is misinformation - Azerbaijani MoD

“The news about the "shooting down" of Azerbaijan's another fighter jet by the Armenian armed forces is misinformation. As it may sound ridiculous, if we believe the information of the Armenian side and count the number of planes "shot down" since the beginning of hostilities, not a single aircraft should have remained in the airbases of the Azerbaijan Air Force,” the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

“We declare that all combat aircraft of the Azerbaijan Air Force have not flown today, they are in full force and combat operational,” the ministry added.

News.Az

