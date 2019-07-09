Armenia's State Revenue Committee officer detained over bribe-taking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's National Security Service disclosed a case of extortion of a bribe by an employee of the State Revenue Committee, the service’s press service reported

The Chief Inspector of the Goris Tax Inspectorate, being aware that Blue Basalt LLC was mining and selling stone without permission, demanded and received from the company’s management about 600 thousand drams.

At the same time, in 2017-2018, the company, evading tax payment, caused damage to the state by selling about 700 cubic meters of stone at a cost of AMD 17,500,000, News.am reported.

A criminal case has been initiated, charges have been brought against two persons.

