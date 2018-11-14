Yandex metrika counter

Army Corps fulfilling assigned tasks as part of CSWG: Azerbaijani MoD

The Army Corps of Azerbaijan is fulfilling the tasks assigned on a step-by-step basis in line with the plan of the ongoing Command-Staff War Games (CSWG), the Ministry of Defense said Nov. 14.

The planning of operations is nearing completion at the staffs of Army Corps, and the commanders have begun to control the actions of the troops in various directions.

