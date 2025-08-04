Indian army officer under investigation for alleged assault on airline staff

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir have launched an investigation against an Indian army officer following allegations that he violently assaulted SpiceJet airline staff at Srinagar airport on 26 July.

The incident, which recently went viral after a video surfaced online, reportedly occurred after the officer was asked to pay for excess cabin baggage. In the footage, the officer — identified as Ritesh Kumar Singh — is seen hitting a ground staff member with a metal stand, and continuing to punch and kick others during the altercation, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet said in a statement that the confrontation began when Mr Singh, who was scheduled to fly to Delhi, refused to pay for hand luggage that exceeded the permitted weight limit.

According to the airline, Mr Singh forced his way into the aerobridge without completing the boarding process. When staff attempted to escort him back to the gate, he allegedly became aggressive, physically attacking four airline employees.

The airline stated that one staff member suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries, while another lost consciousness during the assault and was subsequently kicked repeatedly.

Clips circulating online appear to show Mr Singh using a metal stand as a weapon, striking employees and shouting expletives. A security guard and later a police officer intervened to restrain him.

The Indian Army has acknowledged the incident and stated it is conducting an internal inquiry.

“The Indian Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously,” the Army's public relations office said in a statement.

Local police have registered a case against Mr Singh on charges including criminal assault and intimidation.

In a counter-allegation, Mr Singh has filed his own complaint against SpiceJet staff, accusing them of harassment and use of force.

SpiceJet said it has handed over CCTV footage to law enforcement and has begun the process of placing Mr Singh on India’s no-fly list.

As the investigation unfolds, the incident has sparked fresh debate on passenger conduct and security enforcement in India’s civil aviation sector.

