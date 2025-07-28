Indian army kills three suspects in Kashmir firefight
The Indian Army announced on Monday that three men were killed during an intense firefight in Indian-administered Kashmir.
According to a post by the army on X (formerly Twitter), the men are believed to be linked to the April 22 attack on Hindu tourists, which escalated tensions and triggered a deadly military standoff with neighboring Pakistan, Indian news channels reported, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Further details have yet to be officially confirmed by the government.