Around 45 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon over day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military reported that the Shiite Hezbollah movement has launched approximately 45 rockets at Israel from Lebanon since the beginning of the day, according to the army’s press service, News.Az reports.

This data is accurate as of 4:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT), the report states.The army assured that it "will continue to defend the State of Israel and its people against the threat posed by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.".

News.Az