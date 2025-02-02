+ ↺ − 16 px

Arsenal won a crushing 5-1 victory over Manchester City in a home match of the 24th round of the English Football Championship.

With goals scored by Martin Odegaard (2nd minute), Thomas Partey (56), Miles Lewis-Skelly (62), Kai Havertz (76) and Ethan Nwaneri (90+3) for the winners. Erling Haaland (55) scored for the losers, News.Az informs.

Arsenal have extended their unbeaten run in the English Premier League to 14 matches. The team last lost in a national championship match on November 2, losing 0-1 away to Newcastle. During this time, Arsenal have won nine times and drawn five.

Manchester City have not beaten Arsenal in five games. The Manchester club suffered their heaviest defeat against this rival in 22 years. On February 22, 2003, Manchester City also lost 1-5 to Arsenal at home in the English championship.

Arsenal are second in the English Premier League table with 50 points. Manchester City are fourth with 41 points. Arsenal will play away against Leicester in the next round, while Manchester City will host Newcastle. The games will take place on February 15.

