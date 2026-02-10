Arson at Baku restaurant traps customers, one injured - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in Azerbaijan have arrested two men after one of them deliberately set fire to a restaurant, locking customers inside, following a dispute that escalated into a physical altercation, authorities say.

The incident occurred Monday night at the Seyx Lounge restaurant in the Gobustan settlement of Baku’s Garadagh district. According to reports, one of the men allegedly poured gasoline on the restaurant and set it ablaze, then locked the main entrance, trapping visitors inside. Local sources identified the suspected perpetrator as a man named Javid, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Patrons managed to escape through a rear kitchen door. One person sustained burns to the legs and was hospitalized, while no other injuries were reported.

The restaurant, managed by Nazir Hadiyev and Jahangir Gadirov, suffered an estimated 120,000 manat in damages, with additional losses to patrons exceeding 20,000 manats.

Emergency officials said that, in the single-story building housing several businesses, including the restaurant, an auto parts store, and auto repair workshops, flammable structures covering 250 square meters were destroyed. The building has a total area of 600 square meters.

Elbrus Ibrahimov, a police lieutenant from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service, confirmed the fire was intentional. The investigation is ongoing.

News.Az