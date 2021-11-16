As always, Turkey stands by Azerbaijan today - Hulusi Akar

As always, Turkey stands by Azerbaijan today - Hulusi Akar

As always, Turkey stands by Azerbaijan today - Hulusi Akar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov had a telephone conversation on November 16, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Colonel-General Hasanov briefed his counterpart on the provocations of the Armenian side and the situation on the state border and said that these steps of the opposite side were resolutely prevented.

In his turn, Akar said that Turkey, as always, today also stands by Azerbaijan.

News.Az