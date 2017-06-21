Yandex metrika counter

ASAN Innovation Center and Mastercard sign memorandum

Mastercard and leading public institution in Azerbaijan “Innovation Center” signed memorandum on financial literacy projects and contribution to the vision of “

The memorandum features agreement on development of the projects contributing to the financial literacy and accordingly driving better financial inclusion objectives towards Cashless Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports. It was also a formal expression of Mastercard’s intention to launch a partnership with the institution for various initiatives targeting promotion of the cashless society.

Alongside the strong commitment in consumer market, Mastercard is stepping into a new chapter in relations with public and governmental bodies in Azerbaijan with the intention of applying its latest advanced technologies in cashless payments.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

