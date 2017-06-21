ASAN Innovation Center and Mastercard sign memorandum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mastercard and leading public institution in Azerbaijan “Innovation Center” signed memorandum on financial literacy projects and contribution to the vision of “

The memorandum features agreement on development of the projects contributing to the financial literacy and accordingly driving better financial inclusion objectives towards Cashless Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports. It was also a formal expression of Mastercard’s intention to launch a partnership with the institution for various initiatives targeting promotion of the cashless society.

Alongside the strong commitment in consumer market, Mastercard is stepping into a new chapter in relations with public and governmental bodies in Azerbaijan with the intention of applying its latest advanced technologies in cashless payments.

